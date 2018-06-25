Help Shadowproof Cover Final Phase Of NSA Whistleblower Reality Winner’s Prosecution

NSA whistleblower Reality Winner is expected to plead guilty to violating the Espionage Act at a hearing on June 26. We’re sending Kevin Gosztola to Augusta, Georgia, to cover it.

You’ve helped Kevin travel there to cover this important story before, and we believe it’s in the public interest to have him present for this last phase of this significant prosecution. But we need $1,200 to cover his travel costs.

Please donate $15 or become a monthly member for $5 or more to fund independent reporting of Reality Winner’s plea hearing.

We’ll use this money to cover Kevin’s airfare, lodging, food, and other essential expenses.

Here’s our estimated budget:

– $730 for airfare

– $120 for shuttle to Augusta

– $150 for two nights at a local hotel

– $200 for meals, taxi rides, and incidental expenses

Any extra money we raise will go to our freelance reporting budget, which funds independent journalists who contribute to our site.

President Donald Trump’s administration charged Winner with violating the Espionage Act when she released an NSA report on alleged Russian hacking of voter registration systems. We believe it is important to have a trustworthy journalist with experience covering whistleblower cases in the courtroom to report on this important moment.

He’s well-known for his dedicated and in-depth coverage of Chelsea Manning’s court-martial at Fort Meade. The coverage he did in February of Winner’s case was featured on “Democracy Now!”. We know his coverage of Winner’s plea hearing will likely be indispensable.

Please donate toward our $1200 goal to cover expenses for Kevin Gosztola’s reporting on Reality Winner’s plea hearing.

Thanks in advance for supporting this important independent journalism. You can catch up on Kevin’s coverage of Reality Winner in our archives.