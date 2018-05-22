AnnouncementsDissenter FeaturedLatest NewsThe Dissenter

Freelance Journalists: Open Call For Submissions In June

22 May 2018 Shadowproof
0 0 0
Image adapted from "Shadows" by kdigga on Flickr
Image adapted from "Shadows" by kdigga on Flickr

Shadowproof is seeking pitches from journalists or writers for publication in June.

Individuals are encouraged to send pitches with a 1-2 paragraph outline for their story. We also urge journalists to suggest how much they would like to be compensated and when a first draft would be ready.

Email your pitches to brian@shadowproof.com and please begin the subject line with “PITCH:”

This month, Shadowproof would like to publish stories on the following subjects:

  • Direct actions against pipelines and legal efforts to invoke “necessity defense” in court
  • Community organizing and local reforms/practices in response to opioid addiction and other forms of substance abuse
  • Campaigns to privatize the veterans health care system
  • Impact of Supreme Court decision (Epic Systems Corp. v Lewis) allowing employers to prohibit workers’ class action lawsuits

What happens after we receive your pitch?

We’ll respond within a week after receiving your submission. If we accept your pitch, we will discuss how much you want to be paid for your proposed contribution, when you can turn in a first draft, and when we plan to publish.

Please refer to our “Freelance Submissions” page for more details on submitting pitches to Shadowproof.

Help us provide opportunities to writers by making a donation here.

Tags:
President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Louise Linton, and Vice President Mike Pence. Source: White House https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tfRJzl87QA
Previous post

Neoliberal War Against Venezuela: US Refuses To Recognize Election, Imposes More Sanctions

Next post

Protest Song Of The Week: 'Outnumbered' By The HIRS Collective

Shadowproof

Shadowproof

You Might Also Like

Image adapted from "Shadows" by kdigga on Flickr

Freelance Journalists: Open Call For Submissions In May

April 20, 2018
0
Image adapted from "Shadows" by kdigga on Flickr

The Importance Of Keeping Shadowproof Afloat

April 17, 2018
0
Image adapted from "Shadows" by kdigga on Flickr

Freelance Journalists: Open Call For Submissions In April

March 29, 2018
0
Image adapted from "Shadows" by kdigga on Flickr

Freelance Journalists: Open Call For Submissions In March

March 8, 2018
0