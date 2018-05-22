Freelance Journalists: Open Call For Submissions In June

Shadowproof is seeking pitches from journalists or writers for publication in June.

Individuals are encouraged to send pitches with a 1-2 paragraph outline for their story. We also urge journalists to suggest how much they would like to be compensated and when a first draft would be ready.

Email your pitches to brian@shadowproof.com and please begin the subject line with “PITCH:”

This month, Shadowproof would like to publish stories on the following subjects:

Direct actions against pipelines and legal efforts to invoke “necessity defense” in court

Community organizing and local reforms/practices in response to opioid addiction and other forms of substance abuse

Campaigns to privatize the veterans health care system

Impact of Supreme Court decision (Epic Systems Corp. v Lewis) allowing employers to prohibit workers’ class action lawsuits

What happens after we receive your pitch?

We’ll respond within a week after receiving your submission. If we accept your pitch, we will discuss how much you want to be paid for your proposed contribution, when you can turn in a first draft, and when we plan to publish.

Please refer to our “Freelance Submissions” page for more details on submitting pitches to Shadowproof.