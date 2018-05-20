Dissenter FeaturedLatest NewsPodcastsThe Dissenter

Unauthorized Disclosure—Episode 17: Israel’s Slaughter Of Protesters, Senate Confirms Gina Haspel

20 May 2018 Kevin Gosztola
Hosts Rania Khalek and Kevin Gosztola discuss the most recent massacre of dozens of protesters in Gaza by Israeli military forces. Khalek talks about the reaction to it and why it may have been different than what typically happens after Israeli violence.

Gosztola and Khalek also talk about the milestone for women in the CIA who have tortured and are pro-torture. Men have been able to run the agency, openly torture, and be pro-torture. But now, after the help of six Democrats, Gina Haspel is CIA director and women will never have to wonder if they can escape accountability for torture like their male counterparts ever again.

Finally, Gosztola highlights the Venezuela elections and a segment on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” with John Oliver that was done very poorly.

