Unauthorized Disclosure—Ep. 13: Interview With Ryan Cooper

Our guest this week is Ryan Cooper, a national correspondent for . He’s also the co-author of a policy paper for the People’s Policy Project called ““

We talk about the exuberance and reverence for former FBI director James Comey and his new book among The Resistance™ to Donald Trump.

Then, Cooper addresses the ways in which neoliberal Democrats have contributed to GOP efforts to dismantle financial regulations and the impact this will have on poor and working class black Americans.

Later in the show, Cooper highlights his policy paper, “Foreclosed,” and what happened to black homeowners under President Barack Obama.

The episode concludes with discussion about the Democrats’ continued focus on Trump-Russia allegations and what this means for the 2018 midterm elections.

To listen to the episode, click on the above player or go here.