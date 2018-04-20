Freelance Journalists: Open Call For Submissions In May

Shadowproof is seeking pitches from journalists or writers for publication in May.

Individuals are encouraged to send pitches with a 1-2 paragraph outline for their story. We also urge journalists to suggest how much they would like to be compensated and when a first draft would be ready.

Email your pitches to brian@shadowproof.com and please begin the subject line with “PITCH:”

This month, Shadowproof would like to publish stories on the following subjects:

“Prison ecology” or the myriad intersections of incarceration and the environment

Direct actions against pipelines and legal efforts to invoke “necessity defense” in court

Community organizing and local reforms/practices in response to opioid addiction and other forms of substance abuse

Challenges to policies that further transform schools into environments that are like jails—especially in aftermath of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

shooting Labor organizing and struggles for better pay and working conditions among teachers, service workers, and others

What happens after we receive your pitch?

We’ll respond within a week after receiving your submission. If we accept your pitch, we will discuss how much you want to be paid for your proposed contribution, when you can turn in a first draft, and when we plan to publish.

Please refer to our “Freelance Submissions” page for more details on submitting pitches to Shadowproof.