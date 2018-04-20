Freelance Journalists: Open Call For Submissions In May
Shadowproof is seeking pitches from journalists or writers for publication in May.
Individuals are encouraged to send pitches with a 1-2 paragraph outline for their story. We also urge journalists to suggest how much they would like to be compensated and when a first draft would be ready.
Email your pitches to brian@shadowproof.com and please begin the subject line with “PITCH:”
This month, Shadowproof would like to publish stories on the following subjects:
- “Prison ecology” or the myriad intersections of incarceration and the environment
- Direct actions against pipelines and legal efforts to invoke “necessity defense” in court
- Community organizing and local reforms/practices in response to opioid addiction and other forms of substance abuse
- Challenges to policies that further transform schools into environments that are like jails—especially in aftermath of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting
- Labor organizing and struggles for better pay and working conditions among teachers, service workers, and others
What happens after we receive your pitch?
We’ll respond within a week after receiving your submission. If we accept your pitch, we will discuss how much you want to be paid for your proposed contribution, when you can turn in a first draft, and when we plan to publish.
Please refer to our “Freelance Submissions” page for more details on submitting pitches to Shadowproof.