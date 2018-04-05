Announcing ‘Keeping The Issues Alive’: A Subscriber-Only Newsletter From Shadowproof

We are pleased to announce that—in addition to Shadowproof’s free weekly newsletter—we are launching a subscriber-only newsletter for members.

In the first and third weeks of the month, subscribers will receive a newsletter featuring exclusive interviews or deeper dives into stories, which Shadowproof is following. This newsletter will be called “Keeping the Issues Alive.”

In the second and fourth weeks of the month, subscribers will receive a newsletter focused on contesting American culture (film, music, literature, poetry, theater, etc) and promoting works of art, which transcend the present madness of the current political climate and regime in power. This newsletter will be the Arts & Culture edition of “Keeping the Issues Alive.”

“Keeping the Issues Alive” will be sent to members giving $5/month or more.

To sign up to receive the newsletter , fill out the form at https://shadowproof.substack.com/subscribe. Don’t hesitate to email us if you have questions or run into any problems.

If you’re already a member, send us an email and let us know you’d like the newsletter and we’ll help you sign up.

Thank you for all the kind support you have shown us. We believe the newsletter will enhance the vitality and spirit of Shadowproof, and we are eager to see how our readers respond.