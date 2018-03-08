Freelance Journalists: Open Call For Submissions In March

Image adapted from "Shadows" by kdigga on Flickr

Shadowproof is seeking pitches from journalists or writers for publication in March.

Individuals are encouraged to send pitches with a 1-2 paragraph outline for their story. We also urge journalists to suggest how much they would like to be compensated and when a first draft would be ready.

Email your pitches to brian@shadowproof.com and please begin the subject line with “PITCH:”

This month, Shadowproof would like to publish stories on the following subjects:

Organizing by rank-and-file teachers in West Virginia and other states

Anti-pipeline activism and/or targeting of pipeline activists by the government

Attacks on immigrant rights activists by ICE and various law enforcement

Democratic Party primary challengers and efforts to undermine their campaigns by the party establishment Important District Attorney primary races

City and state efforts to further dismantle social welfare programs

What happens after we receive your pitch?

We’ll respond within a week after receiving your submission. If we accept your pitch, we will discuss how much you want to be paid for your proposed contribution.

Please refer to our “Freelance Submissions” page for more details on submitting pitches to Shadowproof.

