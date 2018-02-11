Unauthorized Disclosure—Episode 4: US Government Strikes In Syria, Trump Yearns For Gaudy Military Parade

If you would like to support the show and help keep us going strong, please become a subscriber on our Patreon page

Hosts Rania Khalek and Kevin Gosztola address a Daily Beast piece claiming to “expose” Redfish, a Russian-backed grassroots media project where Khalek briefly worked. Khalek talks about the sheer disingenuousness of this attack.

Later in the show, Khalek and Gosztola discuss recent airstrikes by the United States against pro-government forces in Syria and how the U.S. media went along with the idea that this was “self-defense.” They also talk about President Donald Trump’s desire to hold a gaudy and lavish military parade, as well as another news story about alleged Russian interference in the 2016 Election.

“You have a situation in Syria, where the U.S. has illegally occupied a part of the country, like they were not invited in the country. They are violating the sovereignty of the state of Syria,” Khalek states. “They are not there in defensive capacity. They’ve got advisers on the ground that are advising and arming people.”

Forces are “claiming that they are going to stay indefinitely. Again, another violation of Syrian sovereignty and an act of aggression. And all in this process, they’re claiming that they have a right to strike government targets, and then they call it self-defense,” Khalek adds.

Let’s take an American adversary, like China, Khalek suggests. Let’s pretend the Chinese military is on the ground somewhere in the U.S. violating U.S. sovereignty. Let’s pretend the U.S. even lets them get that far. On top of that, they target and launch airstrikes that kill U.S. military personnel on U.S. soil and then calls that “self-defense.”

“That would be laughable,” Khalek declares.

On another subject, Gosztola notes despite the backlash, even among former military officers, to holding a lavish military parade, the staff of the White House will give “Emperor Trump whatever he desires in order to make his ego feel good and whole.”

Staff will do whatever for Trump, even if it sullies their own professional reputation, which is troubling. How far does it go? If they will defy the public will and parts of the military to waste tens of millions of dollars on a military parade, what about something more serious?

What about strikes on Syria? What about launching attacks on North Korea? What about sharply escalating the use of nuclear weapons? Who in the White House will tell the Dear Leader no?

