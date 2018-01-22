Interview With Mickey Huff Of Project Censored: One Year Into A Post-Truth Presidency

If you would like to support the show and help keep us going strong, please become a subscriber on our Patreon page

In the season premiere of “Unauthorized Disclosure,” hosts Rania Khalek and Kevin Gosztola interview Mickey Huff, who is the director of Project Censored. He is the co-host of “The Project Censored Show” on KPFK.

Huff also worked on an annual book that includes the Top 25 Censored Stories each year and explored how media covers President Donald Trump and the rise of a post-truth world.

During the episode, Huff discusses the issue of Facebook, Google, Twitter, and other massive conglomerates controlling technology the public depends on to get news and information. He addresses the prevalent issue of “fake news” but notes it has existed for decades as propaganda.

For example, Twitter has been sending creepy messages to users warning them that they followed, shared, or retweeted content from accounts that supposedly push Russian propaganda. However, users are not informed what specifically spurred the email or if there will be any consequences.

We dive deeper into how the media continues to move the goalposts in its allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election, why it has such a stranglehold over political discussions, and the implications.

Later in the show, Khalek and Gosztola highlight two examples of “Censored” stories from the 2016-2017 book that was released last year.

