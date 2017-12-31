Dissenter FeaturedLatest NewsThe DissenterUnauthorized Disclosure

Unauthorized Disclosure—Episode 42: Farewell, 2017!

31 Dec 2017 Kevin Gosztola
Hosts Rania Khalek and Kevin Gosztola bid farewell to 2017 in the season’s finale.

During the show, the hosts talk about Donald Trump’s foreign policy and what liberal imperialists and neoconservatives disliked about Trump’s first year.

We celebrate what parts of Trump’s agenda grassroots resistance was able to stall while addressing where opposition really faces an intense struggle.

At one point in the show, Rania takes a true-false quiz based on the Trump administration’s environmental policy.

Special thanks to all the people who donated to help keep “Unauthorized Disclosure” going throughout the year! And happy new year!

*Listen to the show by clicking the above player or go here.

