Elevating Lesser-Known Voices: Support Shadowproof’s Podcasts

Podcasts are an important way for us to bring our reporting to new audiences. They provide another medium through which we can elevate voices from marginalized communities as well as dissenting perspectives, which deserve greater consideration.

A lot of work goes into producing episodes of Unauthorized Disclosure and Beyond Prisons, and we depend on people like you, who support our work and want to see it thrive, to keep creating shows.

SUPPORT OUR PODCASTS:

Split your donation 50/50 between the shows.

We recognize podcasts provide an opportunity to expand our reach in ways that can be more accessible and engaging, and we’ve had great success.

Unauthorized Disclosure is in its fourth year. Each show cuts through the lies and distortions that most dominate our collective understanding of politics and current events and features individuals you’ll rarely hear on talk radio or establishment news networks.

Beyond Prisons was founded earlier this year to give space to the prison abolition movement and the stories of those directly impacted by the justice system. Each show spotlights prison issues and movement organizing from around the country, and advances critical frameworks for challenging the prison industrial complex.

In addition to investing in the success of these shows, those who sign up to give monthly will gain access to a variety of rewards from the shows, including artwork, music, tote bags and chats with the hosts.

Give back for the reporting and analysis you get from our work by supporting Unauthorized Disclosure or Beyond Prisons with a small monthly contribution.

OR Make a one-time donation and we’ll split it 50/50 between the shows.

Thank you for reading, sharing, commenting on, and donating to support Shadowproof’s work. We couldn’t do any of this without you.