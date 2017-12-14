AnnouncementsLatest NewsThe Dissenter

Elevating Lesser-Known Voices: Support Shadowproof’s Podcasts

14 Dec 2017 Kevin Gosztola
0 0 0
Photo by cybass on Flickr.
Photo by cybass on Flickr.

Podcasts are an important way for us to bring our reporting to new audiences. They provide another medium through which we can elevate voices from marginalized communities as well as dissenting perspectives, which deserve greater consideration.

A lot of work goes into producing episodes of Unauthorized Disclosure and Beyond Prisons, and we depend on people like you, who support our work and want to see it thrive, to keep creating shows.

SUPPORT OUR PODCASTS:

Unauthorized Disclosure

Beyond Prisons

Split your donation 50/50 between the shows.

We recognize podcasts provide an opportunity to expand our reach in ways that can be more accessible and engaging, and we’ve had great success.

Unauthorized Disclosure is in its fourth year. Each show cuts through the lies and distortions that most dominate our collective understanding of politics and current events and features individuals you’ll rarely hear on talk radio or establishment news networks.

Beyond Prisons was founded earlier this year to give space to the prison abolition movement and the stories of those directly impacted by the justice system. Each show spotlights prison issues and movement organizing from around the country, and advances critical frameworks for challenging the prison industrial complex.

In addition to investing in the success of these shows, those who sign up to give monthly will gain access to a variety of rewards from the shows, including artwork, music, tote bags and chats with the hosts.

Give back for the reporting and analysis you get from our work by supporting Unauthorized Disclosure or Beyond Prisons with a small monthly contribution.

OR Make a one-time donation and we’ll split it 50/50 between the shows.

Thank you for reading, sharing, commenting on, and donating to support Shadowproof’s work. We couldn’t do any of this without you.

Tags:
Image adapted from "Shadows" by kdigga on Flickr
Previous post

Freelance Journalists: Open Call For Submissions In January

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola is managing editor of Shadowproof Press. He also produces and co-hosts the weekly podcast, "Unauthorized Disclosure."

You Might Also Like

Beyond Prisons—Episode 18: The End Of Policing feat. Alex Vitale

December 12, 2017
0
Image adapted from "Shadows" by kdigga on Flickr

This #GivingTuesday, Support Media That Treats Writers Well

November 28, 2017
0
Charlottesville "Unite the Right" Rally. Photo by Anthony Crider on Flickr.

Beyond Prisons — Episode 16: Racial Violence Syllabus feat. Dr. Walter Greason

November 17, 2017
0
Photo by Devyn Springer

Beyond Prisons — Episode 15: Hip Hop Scholarship feat. Devyn Springer (Part 2)

November 9, 2017
0