Unauthorized Disclosure—Episode 40: Every Day Is Training Day For The Rapture

Hosts Rania Khalek and Kevin Gosztola discuss President Donald Trump and his administration’s plans to move the United States Embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. They also comment on the tax bill and react to Senator Al Franken’s resignation over sexual harassment allegations.

Khalek, who is involved in a new project called Redfish, is currently based in Berlin. She talks about what she is working on for the project and the culture shock she is experiencing as she adjusts to Germany.

Finally, the show’s hosts raise the issue of Patreon’s changes, which will shift the fees creators were paying to patrons. It is outrageous, and they mention a way patrons will be able to support the show without going through Patreon.

In the discussion about the Trump administration and Jerusalem, Khalek notes Jerusalem was always something that would be negotiated as part of the so-called peace process. The eastern part of Jerusalem would be the capital of Palestine. The western part of Jerusalem would be the capital of Israel. But under cover of calls for a two-state solution, Israel has stolen land, built more settlements, and engaged in the Judaization of territory. They have evicted Palestinians out of their homes and replaced them with settlers.

This likely marks the death of the two-state solution, Khalek adds. It is outrageous to many because it is the “last nail in the coffin of the so-called peace process” and it reveals the reality of the situation.

“You have the death of liberal Zionism because the peace process and the idea of two states is what has allowed liberal Zionists to advocate for this idea of, yes, you can have a Jewish state in this region of the world that’s not predominately Jewish,” Khalek argues.

With this kind of policy, according to Khalek, it is nearly impossible to advocate for a two-state solution anymore. It is possibly even harder to avoid confronting Israeli apartheid. Either someone is for one demographic group dominating another or they are for equal rights. But this should go a long way toward eliminating the option of pretending to support two states that never really existed.

