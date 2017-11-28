This #GivingTuesday, Support Media That Treats Writers Well

Do your favorite media organizations pay journalists fairly and on time?

Do they take submissions only to sit on them for weeks before publishing?

Do they exclude writers from the editing process, publishing articles that scarcely resemble the story they were trying to tell?

These are common experiences for freelance journalists, but Shadowproof can proudly say we have none of these problems.

You can rest assured your money provides good pay and a collaborative work environment for journalists.

Donate to Shadowproof or become a monthly member and lend support to outlets that value their contributors.

Building this kind of organization is a struggle and we don’t have everything figured out. But over the last two years, we’ve focused on treating journalists with dignity, fairness, and respect.

We recognize it is incredibly tough for freelancers to find valuable opportunities at an outlet that respects what they do. We also know our readers have limited resources and want to make sure their money has an impact and does not fund the exploitation of journalists.

Our goal is to cultivate such a supportive space for writers from the ground up, with help from readers who trust us to treat them right.

We could really use your help funding our budget so we can create opportunities for writers who truly deserve them.

Please donate $10 or become a monthly member today to invest in this valuable platform for journalists.

On behalf of everyone at Shadowproof, thank you so much for reading, sharing, commenting, and contributing to our work. We look forward to continuing our work together to build a better model for journalism.

PS: Can’t donate right now but want to help? Please tell your friends, family, and followers about Shadowproof and encourage them to support us.