AnnouncementsDissenter FeaturedLatest NewsThe Dissenter

This #GivingTuesday, Support Media That Treats Writers Well

28 Nov 2017 Kevin Gosztola
0 0 0
Image adapted from "Shadows" by kdigga on Flickr
Image adapted from "Shadows" by kdigga on Flickr

Do your favorite media organizations pay journalists fairly and on time?

Do they take submissions only to sit on them for weeks before publishing?

Do they exclude writers from the editing process, publishing articles that scarcely resemble the story they were trying to tell?

These are common experiences for freelance journalists, but Shadowproof can proudly say we have none of these problems.

You can rest assured your money provides good pay and a collaborative work environment for journalists.

Donate to Shadowproof or become a monthly member and lend support to outlets that value their contributors.

Building this kind of organization is a struggle and we don’t have everything figured out. But over the last two years, we’ve focused on treating journalists with dignity, fairness, and respect.

We recognize it is incredibly tough for freelancers to find valuable opportunities at an outlet that respects what they do. We also know our readers have limited resources and want to make sure their money has an impact and does not fund the exploitation of journalists.

Our goal is to cultivate such a supportive space for writers from the ground up, with help from readers who trust us to treat them right.

We could really use your help funding our budget so we can create opportunities for writers who truly deserve them.

Please donate $10 or become a monthly member today to invest in this valuable platform for journalists.

On behalf of everyone at Shadowproof, thank you so much for reading, sharing, commenting, and contributing to our work. We look forward to continuing our work together to build a better model for journalism.

PS: Can’t donate right now but want to help? Please tell your friends, family, and followers about Shadowproof and encourage them to support us.

Tags:
#HUResist members cook meals for the homeless. Photo by #HUResist on Facebook.
Previous post

#HUResist Is Anti-Racist Student Activism That Goes Beyond Trump

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola is managing editor of Shadowproof Press. He also produces and co-hosts the weekly podcast, "Unauthorized Disclosure."

You Might Also Like

Soap box. Photo by lastonein on Flickr.

Why Journalists Value Shadowproof, In Their Own Words

November 8, 2017
0
Screenshot of the Washington Post.

Sick Of Media Groupthink? Support Independent Media

March 16, 2017
0
File: The silhouettes of activists holding signs seen in shadow on pavement. (Modified from Flickr / Vikalpa)

Making The Best Of A Trump Situation

March 1, 2017
0
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Still image from White House livestream.

Let Trump Ban Establishment Media And Strike Deadly Blow Against Access Journalism

February 24, 2017
0