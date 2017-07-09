‘Unauthorized Disclosure’—Episode 24: Best Of ‘Unauthorized Disclosure’

If you would like to support the show and help keep us going strong, please become a subscriber on our Patreon page.

For this week’s episode, hosts Rania Khalek and Kevin Gosztola revisit clips from some of the most listened to episodes since ‘Unauthorized Disclosure’ started in January 2014. The clips represent some of the show’s better moments.

Four of the top five episodes are from the current season. They are the episodes featuring Abby Martin, Mark Ames, Max Blumenthal, and Patrick Cockburn.

But the first clip highlighted comes from the first season of “Unauthorized Disclosure,” when Nima Shirazi, an analyst of U.S. foreign policy toward the Middle East who blogs at “Wide Asleep in America,” joined the show. We revisit what Shirazi had to say about whether U.S. empire would be better off not ratcheting up tensions with Iran.

In the remainder of the “best of” show, we highlight interviews from last year, which remain relevant because they speak to points of tension around progressive or left-wing organizing.

We revisit our interview with Douglas Williams, a writer at TheSouthLawn.org, who unpacks and challenges some of the identity politics around understandings of race and class. We also play excerpts from our well-received interview with Vivek Chibber, a sociology professor at New York University, who addressed the language of intersectionality that Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign used.

Our “best of” episode concludes with attention to strategy and tactics. From our interview with Donna Murch, an associate professor at Rutgers University, she talks about the necessity of making “claims on the state” (i.e. government should provide universal health care, etc) when organizing and how electoral politics as an extension of movement organizing can bolster those claims.

The podcast episode is available for download on iTunes. For a link to the episode (and also to download the episode as well), go here. A page will load with the audio file of the podcast. The file will automatically start playing so you can listen to the episode.