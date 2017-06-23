Help Us Expose The FBI’s Dirty Files

Americans have heard a lot about FBI investigations in recent months. But not these investigations.

With your support, Shadowproof is teaming up with journalist Ken Klippenstein to publish an important series on the FBI’s dirty files.

Ken’s first story will explore how the FBI went after a major researcher for inquiring about U.S. arms deals, using documents he obtained from the government.

We’re really excited to publish Ken’s work, but we have to raise $2000 to fund this project.

Donate $10Donate $28Donate $55Become a Monthly Member

According to the FBI, Ken has filed more Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests with the agency than anyone else this past fiscal year. These documents will serve as the basis of his series and we’re excited to tell you about the other stories yet to come.

Last year, Ken reported for Shadowproof about the sale of weapons from the United States to Saudi Arabia, which were used to attack a funeral in Yemen.

More recently, he collaborated with author Joseph Hickman and uncovered the failed torture techniques the CIA used against Guantanamo’s most famous detainee, Abu Zubaydah.

We’re looking forward to giving Ken and his superb journalism a platform at Shadowproof, and hope you’ll support our efforts to do so. Please become a member or donate today to help make this journalistic project possible.