‘Unauthorized Disclosure’ Weekly Podcast: Episode 18

On this week’s episode of the “Unauthorized Disclosure” podcast, hosts Rania Khalek and Kevin Gosztola discuss President Donald Trump’s trip to Saudi Arabia and how ordinary Syrians view the armed opposition in Syria. They celebrate the release of Chelsea Manning.

The hosts also talk about the Comey memo scandal that has roiled the Trump administration and a news story published by Gosztola on a development involving Trevor FitzGibbon, the founder of a progressive public relations firm which abruptly shut down as sexual allegations were leveled against him. A U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to pursue charges based on three criminal complaints, which were filed.

“Nobody seems to care about [Trump’s] relationship with Saudi Arabia. That’s like the one thing that is okay,” Khalek asserts. “The Saudi Prince gave to the U.S. a month ago, I think, and he promised Trump $200 million in infrastructure spending in Rust Belt states, basically funding his re-election bid because those are the states that got him elected in the first place.”

“In exchange, Trump approved these weapons sales that even [President] Obama didn’t approve that are basically these high-tech weapons that are just going to be used to pulverize Yemen some more,” Khalek adds.

Khalek’s story on Syrian trapped between a police state and al Qaeda was published this past week at AlterNet’s Grayzone Project. It explored why some Syrians fear regime change.