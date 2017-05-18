Latest NewsNext Cold War

Is The United States Militarizing Space?

18 May 2017 Dan Wright
0 0 0

While the mainstream media obsesses over “Russiagate” and the United States’ numerous ongoing wars (seven and counting) drag on, a major military development is occurring largely out of view that will have a long-term impact on U.S. foreign relations: the U.S. is militarizing space.

Earlier this month, the unmanned Boeing X-37 Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV) landed in Florida after a two-year secret mission. It was reportedly the drone’s fourth successful orbital spaceflight.

In a press release, the Air Force reiterated its claim that the X-37 was merely collecting data to support “the scientific and space communities,” and noted no military dimension to its development or missions. The actual details of the mission are classified.

Despite the Pentagon’s claims of wholly benign intent, the evidence is pretty clear that X-37 has numerous military applications. One quarter the size of the now-retired NASA space shuttle, the X-37 drone is ideal for gathering intelligence. In particular, the X-37 would be useful in gathering signal intelligence by eavesdropping on information being sent by satellites, both civilian and military. Additionally, it could be used for ground mapping radar or other surveillance as the drone is large enough to be adapted for other intelligence missions.

And that’s putting aside some of the more speculative analyses of the X-37, which include the drone being a space-based weapons platform that can be used either to attack a target in space or on earth (enemy satellites for instance) or protect U.S. space assets from anti-satellite weapons.

But even if the X-37 somehow is a completely benign scientific pursuit, its existence and ongoing operations are triggering other countries to further develop space-based military hardware. Both Russia and China have already been investing in unmanned space vehicles as well as anti-satellite weapons. In 2007, China used a missile to blow up one of their weather satellites, seemingly proving they could target U.S. satellites successfully.

Now, with the U.S. making further progress with the X-37, expect Russia and China to follow suit, if not double-down on already ongoing efforts.

The ultimate consequence of militarizing space could be disastrous. Even if, somehow, a war in space would not translate into a war on the planet, the destruction of a fair number of the 2,000-plus satellites orbiting the earth would give the global economy a heart attack. GPS, weather monitoring, media, and other communications could be compromised for months if not years.

During the Cold War, the space race between the U.S. and the Soviet Union led to exploration and technological development (not without severe tensions). But this new standoff has all the hallmarks of a more grounded turf war that could spiral out of control, creating chaos on earth as well as the heavens.

Tags:
Screen shot of Jezebel.com
Previous post

Jezebel Story On Trevor FitzGibbon Largely Affirms What Shadowproof Reported

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Dan Wright

Dan Wright

Daniel Wright is a longtime blogger and currently writes for Shadowproof. He lives in New Jersey, by choice.

You Might Also Like

Source: President Donald Trump on Instagram. (https://www.instagram.com/p/BSkHHQLAuW7/?hl=en)

Around The Empire – Episode 14: The Future of China In The Age Of Trump Feat. Peter Lee

April 18, 2017
0
Cover of Crowstrike's rewritten report

Around The Empire – Episode 13: CrowdStrike’s Russian Hacking Claims Feat. Jeffrey Carr

April 12, 2017
0
Creative Commons-licensed caricature by DonkeyHotey

Interview WIth Mark Ames: The Unending Baffling Frenzy Over Trump, Putin, And Russia

March 26, 2017
0
FBI Director James Comey testifies at the House Select Intelligence Committee hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Photo: CSPAN.

Russia Conspiracy Mongering Hits Wall At Congressional Hearing

March 20, 2017
0