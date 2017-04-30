Dissenter FeaturedLatest NewsThe DissenterUnauthorized Disclosure

‘Unauthorized Disclosure’ Weekly Podcast: Episode 14

30 Apr 2017 Kevin Gosztola
0 0 0
If you would like to support the show and help keep us going strong, please become a subscriber on our Patreon page.

On this week’s “Unauthorized Disclosure” podcast episode, hosts Rania Khalek and Kevin Gosztola discuss UC Berkeley and Ann Coulter, immigrant prosecutions, President Donald Trump’s busy day on April 26, and one of the most recent ominous reports about the Arctic ice melting.

With Rania in the Middle East for the next months, she is a bit detached from U.S. current events.

“I’m in Beirut, Lebanon,” Rania shares. “I’ve got to say between all the jet lag and just kind of getting settled in I have no idea what is happening in the U.S. right now at all. Like it could be on fire right now and I wouldn’t know.”

Kevin used the show to update Rania—and all the show’s listeners—on some of what unfolded during the past week.

To listen to the three interviews, click the above player or go here.

Tags:
Jeffrey Sterling (still from The Invisible Man)
Previous post

Imprisoned CIA Whistleblower Jeffrey Sterling Put In Solitary After Officer Threatened Him

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola is managing editor of Shadowproof Press. He also produces and co-hosts the weekly podcast, "Unauthorized Disclosure."

You Might Also Like

The Joint Security Area in the Korean Demilitarized Zone. Photo by zedirk on Flickr.

Who Benefits From Increased Tensions In North Korea?

April 28, 2017
0
Screen Shot 2017-04-23 at 8.41.18 AM

‘Awake, A Dream From Standing Rock’: Interview With The Filmmakers

April 23, 2017
0
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - 24 MAY 2016 : Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (not seen) hold a joint press conference on the second day of the World Humanitarian Summit. OCHA / Berk Özkan. Photo by World Humanitarian Summit on Flickr.

Turkey’s Praise For Trump’s Syria Missile Strikes Latest Round In Double Game

April 17, 2017
0
Climate scientist Michael Mann (Photo by American Association Of University Professors)

Interview With Michael Mann: Climate Change Denial And Attacks On Scientists In Age Of Trump

April 16, 2017
0