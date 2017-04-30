‘Unauthorized Disclosure’ Weekly Podcast: Episode 14

If you would like to support the show and help keep us going strong, please become a subscriber on our Patreon page

On this week’s “Unauthorized Disclosure” podcast episode, hosts Rania Khalek and Kevin Gosztola discuss UC Berkeley and Ann Coulter, immigrant prosecutions, President Donald Trump’s busy day on April 26, and one of the most recent ominous reports about the Arctic ice melting.

With Rania in the Middle East for the next months, she is a bit detached from U.S. current events.

“I’m in Beirut, Lebanon,” Rania shares. “I’ve got to say between all the jet lag and just kind of getting settled in I have no idea what is happening in the U.S. right now at all. Like it could be on fire right now and I wouldn’t know.”

Kevin used the show to update Rania—and all the show’s listeners—on some of what unfolded during the past week.

