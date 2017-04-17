Beyond PrisonsLatest NewsPodcastsPrison Protest

Radical Scholars And Prison Abolition: A Conversation With Dr. Anthony Monteiro

17 Apr 2017 Brian Sonenstein
On episode 2 of the Beyond Prisons podcast, Kim and Brian talk with Dr. Anthony Monteiro, who is a long-time prison abolitionist, activist, scholar, and one of the foremost authorities on the scholarship and life of W.E. B. Du Bois.

We discuss Dr. Monteiro ‘s work as a prison abolitionist, the influence that Du Bois and James Baldwin had on him, and how their writings remain relevant today. Dr. Monteiro answers the question “what does it mean to be human?”

Please listen, subscribe, and rate/review our podcast on iTunes.

Send us tips, comments, and questions: beyondprisonspodcast@gmail.com

Music & Production: Jared Ware

