Medicare For All Must Be Part Of Health Care Reform Conversation

Protestors demand Medicare for all in Bakersfield, California. Photo by ufcw770 on Flickr.

House Republicans were just forced to pull their health care plan last week because it didn’t have the votes to pass, and the GOP discredited itself on the issue.

However, there are indications Republicans are not finished trying to reform health care.

But the Democratic Party has yet to unite around any meaningful fixes for Obamacare’s serious failures and appear content to simply oppose whatever the GOP proposes.

Some recognize this opportunity to demand more and are taking action: Senator Bernie Sanders plans to introduce a Medicare-For-All bill in the coming weeks. Representative John Conyers already introduced Medicare-For-All legislation in the House, where it already has 78 co-sponsors.

None of this would be possible without the sustained efforts of activists, who support expanding Medicare to cover all Americans. This organizing can be amplified through reporting that examines their demands and their struggle to achieve them.

