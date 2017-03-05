‘Unauthorized Disclosure’ Weekly Podcast: The Campaign To Destroy Rania Khalek’s Livelihood

If you would like to support the show and help keep us going strong, please become a subscriber on our Patreon page

Hosts Rania Khalek and Kevin Gosztola discuss the campaign against Khalek, which led to the cancellation of her speaking event at the University of North Carolina. She also discusses Salafism and Wahhabism, extreme right-wing ideologies within Islam that are pretty modern.

The discussion veers into a discussion of U.S. empire and how the government has aligned itself with right-wing Islamic extremists in countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria. It all relates to the smears Khalek has had to confront because a faction of people—pro-regime change in Syria—have committed themselves to silencing her voice.

*No guest this week.

