‘Unauthorized Disclosure’ Weekly Podcast – Guest: Ben Norton

27 Feb 2017 Kevin Gosztola
Hosts Rania Khalek and Kevin Gosztola are joined by Ben Norton, a journalist for AlterNet’s “Grayzone Project.”

Norton provides a brief overview of the terribly under-covered and mostly ignored war in Yemen. He talks about recent developments involving a CIA-backed warlord in Libya, who banned women under 60 years-old from travel. He sticks around for the latter part of the show to discuss the election of Tom Perez to Democratic National Committee chair with Khalek and Gosztola.

“This to me is actually one of the worst scandals of all. Throughout the presidential campaign, there was literally no discussion of Yemen,” Norton contends.

He adds, “Looking at the role of the U.S. in Yemen and how this conflict really could not have continued were it not for staunch U.S. support from the very beginning I think really is beyond concerning.”

“The forces that understand what’s happening the best are the far right, and that really troubles me because they’re the ones who see themselves as revolutionaries,” Norton argues during discussion about Democratic Party politics.

He contends the right “understands politics much better than the so-called left today.” They push racist and misogynistic politics. They are propelled by deeply reactionary forces, but these forces understand how politics work unlike many who resign themselves to Democrats being the last and only available option for opposing dark trends in society.

New DNC Chair Tom Perez. Photo by Edward Kimmel (mdfriendofhillary) on Flickr.
With Perez Elected DNC Chair, Establishment Democrats Stifle Grassroots Pressure To Transform Party

