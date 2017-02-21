Protest Song Of The Week: ‘Not Gonna Say Your Name’ By Entrance

Multiple efforts led by musicians have launched since President Donald Trump’s inauguration to raise funds for organizations involved in efforts to defend those who will be most impacted by Trump’s agenda. This week’s featured protest song comes from one of those efforts.

“Our First 100 Days” is a project, where a new song from a different artist is posted every day of Trump’s first 100 days in office. The aim is to encourage action to “protect the causes that will come under threat from this administration.”

On Day 10, “Not Gonna Say Your Name” by Entrance was posted. Entrance, which is Los Angeles-based musician Guy Blakeslee’s project, produced the song when he was overcome by this “state of mourning” following Trump’s victory.

“There are people who say we ought to give you a chance, but there’s not a chance in hell that we’ll sit back and watch you try to turn back the clock and just sigh and say oh well,” the song opens. “No, we’ll fight every step of the way. You’re playing a losing game.”

“I’m not, I’m not, I’m not, I’m not gonna say your name,” Blakeslee sings in the chorus.

He sings in the second verse, “I’m sick of your name. I’ve heard it enough. I’d rather not hear it anymore. But your wrong if you think we can look the other way while you kick our friends to the floor.”

Blakeslee believes saying Trump’s name fuels the toxic obsession of American culture with fame, which helped fuel Trump’s rise to power. His name has become synonymous with hate, and so in challenging the president, he pledges to resist but without giving him the respect that most presidents typically command from the population after their election.

“Our First 100 Days” was started in collaboration with Secretly Group and a project called “30 Songs, 30 Days.” Revolutions Per Minute, which describes itself as an “organization that provides strategy and support for artists making change,” is involved as well.

All of the songs are on Bandcamp. For $30, anyone can obtain access and play each of the songs an unlimited number of times. The donations go toward The People’s Climate Movement, All Above All, a reproductive rights coalition, Cosecha, a nonviolent movement for undocumented immigrants, Southerners On New Ground, a queer liberation organization composed of people of color, Hoosier Action, a project designed to empower working families in Indiana, and Revolutions Per Minute.

Few of the independent artists stand out as political musicians, however, they subtly or overtly were inspired to lend their craft toward resisting Trump. In many ways, this is but another reflection of how embedded in popular culture resistance to the agenda of Trump has become

*

Are you an independent artist who has written and/or produced a protest song that you would like featured? Or do you have a favorite protest song? Submit a song to protestmusic@Shadowproof.com