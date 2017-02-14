Dissenter FeaturedLatest NewsProtest Music ProjectThe Dissenter

Ten Songs Of Resistance: Gil Scott-Heron

14 Feb 2017 Kevin Gosztola
0 0 1
Gil Scott-Heron | Photo by Langston Carter
Gil Scott-Heron | Photo by Langston Carter

Editor’s Note

As part of Shadowproof’s ongoing “Protest Music Project,” this is a monthly feature on an artist or band known for their work creating music of resistance. We encouraged readers to submit their selections and received responses, which were included in the list.

The list is unranked and should not be considered an attempt to compile the ten best songs ever created by the featured artist. It is merely a way to celebrate songs that can help fuel a culture of protest.

“We Almost Lost Detroit”

“What made the flame in my political consciousness in the early 1980s burn brighter was this one.” —@techmove

“Alien (Hold On To Your Dream)”

This funky tune captures the experience of immigrating to pursue the “American Dream” and remains exceptionally relevant.

“Who’ll Pay Reparations On My Soul?”

Fantastic piano and an exquisite rhythm section in a song that deals with struggling for emancipation in a country still ruled by the white man

“The Revolution Will Not Be Televised”

A definitive spoken word classic that had deep influence on music. Multiple people requested this be included.

“Blue Collar”

A kind of declaration in solidarity with working class people, laid off and underpaid, who struggle but never give up

“Whitey On The Moon”

“It explains racial inequality in a way even white people can understand.” -Marie

“The Bottle”

Illuminates the impact of alcoholism on poor and working class black people and the struggle to quit “livin’ in the bottle.” Extended live version.

“Angola, Louisiana”

A song inspired by the unjust case against Gary Tyler in Angola, who was imprisoned for 41 years and freed in 2016

“Winter In America”

“Seems apposite of the moment” -Jonny

“B Movie”

“All about having an actor in the White House (Ronald Reagan). It’s oddly relevant to Trump’s presidency.” -Bruce

*

Next month, we’ll feature songs from The Clash. Give us a few words on why you chose a particular song and send it to protestmusic@Shadowproof.com

Tags:
Screen shot from President Donald Trump's weekly address.
Previous post

Video: 'Trumpspeak'—Juxtaposing President's Words With Images Of Reality

Former General Michael Flynn. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jess Lewis/Released
Next post

Deep State Leak Campaign Brings Down National Security Advisor Michael Flynn

Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola is managing editor of Shadowproof Press. He also produces and co-hosts the weekly podcast, "Unauthorized Disclosure."

You Might Also Like

Gil Scott-Heron | Photo by steph1874

Send Us Your Top Gil Scott-Heron Songs For February

February 1, 2017
0