Ten Songs Of Resistance: Gil Scott-Heron
Editor’s Note
As part of Shadowproof’s ongoing “Protest Music Project,” this is a monthly feature on an artist or band known for their work creating music of resistance. We encouraged readers to submit their selections and received responses, which were included in the list.
The list is unranked and should not be considered an attempt to compile the ten best songs ever created by the featured artist. It is merely a way to celebrate songs that can help fuel a culture of protest.
“We Almost Lost Detroit”
“What made the flame in my political consciousness in the early 1980s burn brighter was this one.” —@techmove
“Alien (Hold On To Your Dream)”
This funky tune captures the experience of immigrating to pursue the “American Dream” and remains exceptionally relevant.
“Who’ll Pay Reparations On My Soul?”
Fantastic piano and an exquisite rhythm section in a song that deals with struggling for emancipation in a country still ruled by the white man
“The Revolution Will Not Be Televised”
A definitive spoken word classic that had deep influence on music. Multiple people requested this be included.
“Blue Collar”
A kind of declaration in solidarity with working class people, laid off and underpaid, who struggle but never give up
“Whitey On The Moon”
“It explains racial inequality in a way even white people can understand.” -Marie
“The Bottle”
Illuminates the impact of alcoholism on poor and working class black people and the struggle to quit “livin’ in the bottle.” Extended live version.
“Angola, Louisiana”
A song inspired by the unjust case against Gary Tyler in Angola, who was imprisoned for 41 years and freed in 2016
“Winter In America”
“Seems apposite of the moment” -Jonny
“B Movie”
“All about having an actor in the White House (Ronald Reagan). It’s oddly relevant to Trump’s presidency.” -Bruce
*
