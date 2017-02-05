Trump’s Muslim Ban Is Test Of What System Will Normalize: Interview With Jamil Dakwar

If you would like to support the show and help keep us going strong, please become a subscriber on our Patreon page

Hosts Rania Khalek and Kevin Gosztola are joined by Jamil Dakwar, the director of the ACLU’s Human Rights Program. Dakwar addresses how the Muslim ban signed by President Donald Trump has been applied. He highlights the issues involved in arguing the executive order is discriminatory and unconstitutional. He also outlines how dangerous it is that the Trump administration treats Islam as more of a political ideology than a religion.

The interview was recorded just before a federal judge in Washington issued a restraining order against the ban, the broadest directive yet. It forced the Homeland Security Department and State Department to go back to issuing visas and admitting travelers as they did prior to the ban.

Later in the show, Khalek and Gosztola discuss how the left talks about the Muslim ban, the saber-rattling of the Trump administration against Iran, the kill operation in Yemen that went horribly wrong and killed dozens, and Trump’s Black History Month event.

