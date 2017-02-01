AnnouncementsDissenter FeaturedLatest NewsProtest Music Project

Send Us Your Top Gil Scott-Heron Songs For February

01 Feb 2017 Kevin Gosztola
Gil Scott-Heron | Photo by steph1874
Gil Scott-Heron | Photo by steph1874

Editor’s Note

As part of Shadowproof’s ongoing “Protest Music Project,” we will feature an artist and ten of their top protest songs each month. The feature will rely on member or reader submissions.

During the second week of each month, Shadowproof will publish a top ten list and then announce which artist will be featured the next month so readers can make submissions.

When submitting, people should let us know briefly why you picked the song, and we’ll include your first name or handle along with your comment in our monthly feature celebrating the power of protest music.

Those who wish to submit selections should email protestmusic@shadowproof.com or tweet selections at our Shadowproof account. There will also be a request for submissions posted to our Facebook page.

Lowkey | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola is managing editor of Shadowproof Press. He also produces and co-hosts the weekly podcast, "Unauthorized Disclosure."

