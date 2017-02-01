Exposing The True Impact Of Trump’s Muslim Ban

Shadowproof journalist Roqayah Chamseddine is collecting the stories of those affected by President Trump’s executive order barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

These stories will cast light on this order’s impact and help dispel any notion that it will achieve its stated goal to “protect the American people from terrorist attacks by foreign nationals admitted to the United States.”

Most importantly, these stories will make clear that Trump’s order is a cruel and senseless attack on countless innocent people trying to build a life away from countries that have, in many cases, been destroyed by U.S. imperialism and wars.

Please donate $20 or more to fund Roqayah’s profiles of refugees, dual citizens, U.S. residents, and citizens impacted by Trump’s Muslim Ban.

Roqayah already profiled those impacted with a piece on Bassim, a 31 year-old retail worker, who is originally from Karbala, Iraq. Bassim holds a green card but cannot visit his mother, who still lives in Iraq.

“My mother, she is very old and as you know Iraq is not safe,” he told Roqayah. “I’ve been trying to get her to the United States for at least a year, and now I can’t even go back.”

Bassim is afraid that if he leaves he’ll be forced to return to Iraq. Despite risks to his safety and the fact that he will have to abandon his life in the U.S., Bassim may move back to Iraq anyway to be with his mother.

I also recently wrote about Sahar, and Iranian refugee and citizen of the U.S., whose family immigrated here in 1998 when she was 10-years old. Trump’s order separated her uncle and his wife, who are green card holders, from her family in the U.S. by trapping them in Iran.

We believe these profiles are crucial. They build empathy and will help us resist Trump’s dangerous and radical expansion of repressive policies.

