One Week Of Resistance Against President Trump: Interview With Sarah Jaffe

29 Jan 2017 Kevin Gosztola
Hosts Rania Khalek and Kevin Gosztola are joined by Sarah Jaffe, a journalist, Nation Institute fellow, and author of “Necessary Trouble: Americans In Revolt.” Jaffe talks with us about the first week of resistance against President Donald Trump.

We discuss everything from the millions, who came out for the Women’s March, to the protests in response to executive orders, like the orders against immigrants and refugees. Jaffe describes a protest she covered at a GOP retreat in Philadelphia. She also addresses how citizens recently becoming engaged can keep up the pressure and handle fatigue and how Trump really does not like seeing all these crowds turn out against him—and citizens should take advantage of that.

To listen to the podcast episode, go here. The episode can also be downloaded from iTunes.

Or click on the player at the top of the post to listen to the interview with Sarah Jaffe.

Photo by Michael Vadon
Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola

Kevin Gosztola is managing editor of Shadowproof Press. He also produces and co-hosts the weekly podcast, "Unauthorized Disclosure."

