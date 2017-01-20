Donald Trump Takes Over The American Empire: Interview With Abby Martin

If you would like to support the show and help keep us going strong, then become a subscriber on our Patreon page

Hosts Rania Khalek and Kevin Gosztola kick off a new season of the “Unauthorized Disclosure” podcast with guest Abby Martin, host of “The Empire Files.” She joins the show for the entire episode. Martin discusses how a show she anchored for RT America was mentioned in the recent intelligence report on Russian hacking.

We discuss the deep state’s push to increase aggressive action against Russia, and whether that is good if we all truly believe Donald Trump is erratic. We talk about where RT America fits in the media landscape and how we need to focus on media literacy. And we talk about liberal delusions about America’s history of meddling in democracies and supporting dictatorships because Trump will not be the first president to normalize this — at all.

To listen to the podcast episode, go here. The episode can also be downloaded from iTunes.

Or click on the player at the top of the post to listen to the interview with Abby Martin.