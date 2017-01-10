Around The EmpireLatest NewsNext Cold WarPodcasts

Around The Empire – Episode 4: The Destruction Of Yemen Feat. Ben Norton

10 Jan 2017 Dan Wright
Destroyed house in the south of Sanaa, Yemen (Source: Ibrahem Qasim)
On this episode of Around The Empire, Dan and Joanne interview journalist Benjamin Norton on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen. Ben has been closely monitoring the situation in Yemen for years writing previously in Salon and now for Alternet’s Grayzone Project.

The discussion focuses on the overall dynamics of the civil war in Yemen, as well as the motives of external actors participating in the war such as Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Iran. The role of the United States in facilitating Saudi Arabia’s brutal bombing raids has put the U.S. in jeopardy of being charged with war crimes.

Ben explains the horrendous toll the conflict is taking on the people of Yemen, the necessity for a political solution to stop the carnage, and the obstacles such a solution faces from all parties involved.

Follow Ben on Twitter @BenjaminNorton

Daniel Wright is a longtime blogger and currently writes for Shadowproof. He lives in New Jersey, by choice.

