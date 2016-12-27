Year-End Episode Of ‘Unauthorized Disclosure’ With Roqayah Chamseddine

All throughout the year, we enjoyed producing episodes of our podcast, “Unauthorized Disclosure.” We navigated the dreadful and not-as-awful events of 2016, sometimes with guests who brought sharp insight to significant issues and topics. But now the third season of the show comes to an end with this finale.

In the year-end show, hosts Rania Khalek and Kevin Gosztola look back at 2016 with deep contempt. They also look forward to whatever struggles and catastrophes lie ahead for the world. And Roqayah Chamseddine, co-host of the “Delete Your Account” podcast and a columnist for Shadowproof.com, joins them for the full episode.

The show highlights the Flint water crisis, the contentious debate over identity politics among progressives and the left, and the strawman argument that people who focus on class politics are somehow automatically guilty of ignoring structural racism.

Khalek, Chamseddine, and Gosztola also comment on a future in need of resistance, where there is more oil and gas drilling on indigenous land, where professors are targeted for expressing unpopular or controversial views, where the water crisis persists and impacts communities, and where the arming and funding of jihadist opposition groups in Syria directly results in more violence against Western countries.

What does anti-fascist struggle look like? What should it look like in the era of President Donald Trump?

We thank all of you who listened to the show throughout 2016. We encourage you to support the work of Shadowproof.com, Rania Khalek, and Roqayah Chamseddine if you want to offer additional support for the work we do.

To listen to the episode, go here. When you click, a page will load the audio file for the episode and automatically start playing. You can also download the episode off iTunes or click on the player at the top of the post to hear the episode.