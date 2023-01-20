TUNE IN: Belmarsh Tribunal DC – Case Of Julian Assange

Shadowproof’s Kevin Gosztola, along with Daniel Ellsberg, Noam Chomsky, Steven Donziger, Stella Assange, Jeffrey Sterling, and several other distinguished panelists, will be speaking as part of the Belmarsh Tribunal. The event on the case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will take place at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, at 2pm ET.



It is sponsored by Progressive International, and the tribunal will be chaired by Amy Goodman of “Democracy Now!” and Srećko Horvat.



The tribunal is modeled after the Russell-Sartre tribunals that were convened by activists during the Vietnam War to call attention to war crimes committed by the US government. (See this video for example.)











