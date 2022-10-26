Originally published at Ongoing History of Protest Music

In Virginia, back in 1759, a white Scottish servant named Elizabeth Gallimore fell in love with a black slave whose name had been lost over time. Their great-great-great-great-great-great-great-grandson, Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz, who performs under the pseudonym Fantastic Negrito, has released a compelling concept album, “White Jesus Black Problems,” based on his recently discovered lineage.

The ambitious multimedia project includes a companion film, and Fantastic Negrito says the project was produced to challenge a popular narrative around polarization.

“There’s a feeling out there right now that we can’t get anything done because we’re so polarized, so
entrenched in our ideologies and unmoved by facts or logic, but I wanted to share this story because I
think it smashes that narrative to pieces,” Fantastic Negrito declared. “I stand on the shoulders of my ancestors, both Black and white, who showed me that anything is possible. There was a lot of ugliness in their story, but there was a lot of beauty, too, because in the end, perseverance overcame.”

“Man with No Name,” which appears on the album, is a painful reminder that often the identity and experiences of the oppressed are erased.

With the song (and album), the stories of the courageous forgotten are reclaimed and finally told. The message, “I keep moving on,” encourages perseverance even when it is difficult to be hopeful.

Tags:
CJ Baker

CJ Baker

CJ Baker is a lifelong music fan and published writer. He recently started a website chronicling the historical developments of protest music: ongoinghistoryofprotestsongs.com, and can be found on Twitter @tunesofprotest

Brought to you by our readers

Shadowproof is a financially independent news organization. All of our funding comes from small donations made by readers like you. We use your donations to hire freelance writers and cover our operating costs. Monthly membership subscriptions give us the stability we need to make plans while ensuring our organization does not depend on grants or major funders. If you like what you read, support our writers with a donation today.   Donate

You Might Also Like

Protest Song Of The Week: ‘The Money’ By Rain Perry

September 21, 2022
0

Protest Song Of The Week: ‘Odana’ By Mali Obomsawin

September 7, 2022
0

Protest Song Of The Week: ‘Not Without a Fight’ By Danceland

August 24, 2022
0

Protest Song Of The Week: ‘We Won’t Go Back’ By MILCK

June 29, 2022
0