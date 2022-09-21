Protest Song Of The Week: ‘The Money’ By Rain Perry

Originally published at Ongoing History of Protest Music



Singer-songwriter Rain Perry recently released “A White Album,” a concept piece that addresses white privilege. She is also working on producing a stage version of the album.



One of the album’s highlights is “The Money,” which skillfully weaves the narrative of two GIs returning from war, one white and one black. It examines the inequality when it comes to home ownership and generational wealth.



In an interview with Americana Highway, Perry said the song is about the real estate process of “redlining.”



“I knew nothing about that, and then when I researched it, I realized why wealth inequality has persisted,” Perry added. “It caused problems then and continues to cause problems now. That made me look at the world in a different way, but the next step is: What can I do to mitigate it? Who can I vote for? What can I donate to?”



“I’m hoping that the next step is tangible action that helps mitigate the problems that the record brings up, but I can’t control what people do.”

Solutions to systemic ills will only come from awkward conversations. This includes white people acknowledging their privilege and the role that they play. Rain Perry is doing her best to add her voice to the discussion.