Protest Song Of The Week: ‘No More Wars’ By Mádé Kuti

In 2021, Mádé Kuti built upon the legacy of his father Femi and legendary grandfather Fela with

the release of his debut album “For(e)ward.”



The album was released alongside Femi’s eleventh full-length album “Stop The Hate” as part of the aptly titled double album “Legacy +.”

After completion of a United States tour with his father, Mádé released his latest single “No More Wars,” featuring powerhouse vocals and expert backing from his newly formed band The Movement.



The tune promotes the need to re-evaluate values and to make a conscious effort to pursue peace, and the stirring Afrobeat anthem works on both a personal and political level.



“‘No More Wars’ is entirely about temper, control, and focus,” Mádé said. “It’s about experiences I’ve had that taught me to reflect intentionally before I resort to violent acts.”



“The lyrics are inspired by my father’s consistency in following his path despite dealing with an overwhelming amount of harsh, untrue, and deliberately cruel people inside and outside of his circle,” Mádé added.



We live in a world that demands righteous indignation, but there is a danger that we may be consumed by anger. When that danger arises, we can remind ourselves of the lyrical refrain that recommends we how to deal with negative energy.



“So when dem come with dem trouble

All the negativity dem sabi [they know]

So when dem come with dem energy

Close your ears and sing.”



Listen to Mádé Kuti’s “No More Wars”: