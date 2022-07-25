Protest Song Of The Week: ‘Soon’ By Steven Keene

Originally published at Ongoing History of Protest Music



The veteran New York-based singer-songwriter and folk artist Steven Keene has established a

reputation for composing timely social critiques.



Keene’s 2020 album featured the galvanizing title track “Them and Us” as well as the stirring tune “Save Yourself.”



He recently released his latest single “Soon”, which is his first release since “Them and Us.” With “Soon,” Keene confronts a numb world sleepwalking toward the third World War and climate

extinction.



Like many of the best protest tunes, he successfully balances a sense of mourning with a feeling

of hopefulness.



“There’s so much hate going on right now. There’s so much discrimination and so much discord,” Keene stated. “It’s just insane the way the world has become. This song confronts that hate. It talks about

getting back to Earth and protecting the planet.”



“It talks about bringing up children to be fair, equal, and inclusive. It talks about initiating that ripple of change that will lead to the inevitability of a better world…someday soon,” he added.



Keene continued, “Everybody can interpret the song in their own way. But I think it’s a pretty easy read because it’s really just about hope. I believe strongly that it’s going to happen; it’s just not happening

right now.”



“It may not be tomorrow, but it’s gonna happen, so look what we have to look forward to on this planet. Everybody’s gonna align one day and feel the same way about helping, about not discriminating against race, religion, or sexual preference. One day we’re gonna get there.”



That message of optimism is summed up well in the following lyrics: “Soon, I will return to you. That day is close. That day is soon.”



Watch or listen to Steven Keene’s “Soon”: