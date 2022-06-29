Protest Song Of The Week: ‘We Won’t Go Back’ By MILCK

Originally published at Ongoing History of Protest Music



Back on January 21, 2017, singer-songwriter MILCK went viral when she organized a flash mob performance of her song “Quiet” at the Women’s March On Washington. The tune was motivated by her past experiences with sexual and physical abuse.



The song became an anthem of empowerment, and ever since, MILCK continues to write and record socially conscious music.



MILCK’s latest protest anthem was the result of attending a pro-choice rally on the steps of the Supreme Court in DC, just prior to the court overturning Roe v. Wade. The tune features samples of protesters shouting, “We won’t go back!”



She converted the audio and posted it online with the intent that other musicians and activists would contribute their voices and stories. That led to this collaboration.



“Community is the cure for most problems, and this song was no exception,” said MILCK. “BIIANCO jumped on as lead producer and co-writer. My Instagram follower @malmooge contributed lyrics. Autumn Rowe lent her vocals, and Ani DiFranco added a whole layer of badassery with her vocals and guitar.”



Of course, DiFranco is no stranger to music as an extension of activism. She has composed several poignant pro-choice songs: 1990’s “Lost Woman Song,” 1999’s “Hello, Birmingham,” and 2016’s “Play God.”



After abortion rights for women were abolished by the court, MILCK posted the song earlier than intended. Fifty percent of the proceeds from the YouTube release will be donated to Planned Parenthood and Yellowhammer Fund.



Listen to MILCK’s “We Won’t Go Back” collaborative protest song:



[NOTE: If you would like to donate to an ongoing fundraiser for expanding abortion access in the United States, we encourage you to give to Prison Culture either by purchasing a t-shirt or donating directly to the women’s centers/clinics being supported.]



