Originally appeared at Ongoing History of Protest Music

The influential indie rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs released their first tune in close to a decade, “Spitting Off the Edge of the World.” It’s on their upcoming album, “Cool It Down,” out September 30.

“Spitting” is a collaboration with indie-pop artist Perfume Genius, whose voice nicely complements
front women Karen O.

The band produced a music video for the song that stars Karen O and Perfume Genius. It was directed by frequent Yeah Yeah Yeahs collaborator Cody Critcheloe, and the visuals suit the song’s message of defiance in the face of adversity quite well.

In a statement, Karen O mentioned that the song’s inspiration stemmed from pending climate catastrophes.

“I see the younger generations staring down this threat, and they’re standing on the edge of a
precipice, confronting what’s coming with anger and defiance,” Karen O said. “It’s galvanizing, and
there’s hope there.” 

The song’s chorus pays particular attention to the younger generation:

“And the kids cry out
We’re spitting off the edge of the world
Out in the night
Never had no chance
Nowhere to hide
spitting off the edge of the world
Out comes the sun
Never had no chance
Nowhere to run”

The tune ends with the optimistic declaration that the world will watch the kids rise.

Watch/listen to “Spitting On The Edge Of The World” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius:

Tags:
CJ Baker

CJ Baker

CJ Baker is a lifelong music fan and published writer. He recently started a website chronicling the historical developments of protest music: ongoinghistoryofprotestsongs.com, and can be found on Twitter @tunesofprotest

Brought to you by our readers

Shadowproof is a financially independent news organization. All of our funding comes from small donations made by readers like you. We use your donations to hire freelance writers and cover our operating costs. Monthly membership subscriptions give us the stability we need to make plans while ensuring our organization does not depend on grants or major funders. If you like what you read, support our writers with a donation today.   Donate

You Might Also Like

Protest Song Of The Week: ‘GDP’ By Bob Vylan

May 11, 2022
0

Protest Song Of The Week: ‘Clara Fraser, Clara Fraser’ By Lavender Country

April 27, 2022
0

Protest Song Of The Week: ‘Fucked Up If True’ By Soul Glo

April 20, 2022
0

Protest Song Of The Week: ‘Precious Cargo’ By Hurray For The Riff Raff

March 9, 2022
0