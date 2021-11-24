The following article was originally published at Ongoing History Of Protest Music.

The latest single from Canadian indigenous throat singer Tanya Tagaq’s forthcoming album, “Tongues,” is about accountability. “Oh, you’re guilty,” she sings. “It’s not a question,” a press release from her states.

“Tongues” will be released on March 11, 2022, and it “speaks not to horrors and crisis, as previous Tanya Tagaq albums wordlessly, powerfully encircled, but directly of these things.” She says the album is Tagaq at “her most explicit and specific.”

The music is a balance of “industrial, electronic sounds with poetic passages from Tagaq’s bestselling mytho-biography, Split Tooth.”

“Colonizer” comes from Tagaq’s improvised live show with Nanook of the North in Manchester,
which overlooks New York City’s Columbus Circle. The tune serves as a response to Tagaq’s performing in
both visible and symbolic colonial spaces.

Tagaq also released a second version, “Colonizer (Tundra Mix),” which will appear on the album.
This mix is a collaboration with producers Saul Williams and Gonjasufi. It is starker and
slow-building yet well suited to the song’s theme.

“These two mixes of ‘Colonizer’ are so different, but we liked them both equally,” Tagaq wrote on
Twitter, describing both versions as “a reflection on accountability and action.”

Tagaq’s album is an invitation to listeners to “join her in a personal victory over colonization, over those who take without consent.”

Listen to both versions of “Colonizer”:

CJ Baker

CJ Baker

CJ Baker is a lifelong music fan and published writer. He recently started a website chronicling the historical developments of protest music: ongoinghistoryofprotestsongs.com, and can be found on Twitter @tunesofprotest

Brought to you by our readers

Shadowproof is a financially independent news organization. All of our funding comes from small donations made by readers like you. We use your donations to hire freelance writers and cover our operating costs. Monthly membership subscriptions give us the stability we need to make plans while ensuring our organization does not depend on grants or major funders. If you like what you read, support our writers with a donation today.   Donate

You Might Also Like

Trapped Between Taliban And US Empire: Afghan Women Keep Hope Alive After Occupation

November 22, 2021
0

Pentagon And Its Overseers Suppressed Whistleblowers Who Challenged Massacre In Syria

November 17, 2021
0

Trapped Between The Taliban And US Empire: Afghan Women Mobilize For A Democratic Afghanistan

November 15, 2021
0

Protest Song Of The Week: ‘Rising Seas’ By Midnight Oil

November 10, 2021
0