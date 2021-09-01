The following was originally published at Ongoing History of Protest Music.

David Strickland is a successful Grammy-winning producer and engineer, who over a two-decade career worked with several hip-hop luminaries including Redman, EPMD, Drake, and a wide range of notable Canadian rappers.

In 2020 Strickland stepped out of the background and released the excellent album, “Spirit of Hip-Hop.” On the album, he tapped into his Mi’kmaq heritage, a lineage that can be traced back five generations. He explored indigenous themes while also addressing universal concerns, such as police brutality.

Strickland followed up that album with a companion piece, Spirit of Hip Hop (Remixes). He recently released his latest single “Messenger,” a collaboration with Erick Sermon, Outlaw By Nature (featuring Treach from Naughty By Nature and the late Hussein Fatal of The Outlawz), and veteran Canadian rapper Saukrates.

The tune is about Strickland’s dedication to delivering messages through his art while also celebrating indigenous heritage.

“Messenger is a deep song on many levels. It’s about me using music as a way of sending messages throughout my career without speaking but speaking through the music. It’s also a message to all those negative ones against me, you, something everyone can relate to,” Strickland stated.

“Mostly it’s a homage to Hussein Fatal, who passed too soon in a car accident and gives his message to live on through positivity because life is too short and the world’s a beautiful place and it’s all how you look at it and your perspective.”

“Ultimately you control your outlook. We are all messengers.” Strickland concluded.

In these difficult times, music can play an integral role in delivering a message of positivity and healing. Strickland knows as well as any artist how to speak through the craft of hip-hop.

CJ Baker

CJ Baker

CJ Baker is a lifelong music fan and published writer. He recently started a website chronicling the historical developments of protest music: ongoinghistoryofprotestsongs.com, and can be found on Twitter @tunesofprotest

Brought to you by our readers

Shadowproof is a financially independent news organization. All of our funding comes from small donations made by readers like you. We use your donations to hire freelance writers and cover our operating costs. Monthly membership subscriptions give us the stability we need to make plans while ensuring our organization does not depend on grants or major funders. If you like what you read, support our writers with a donation today.   Donate

You Might Also Like

Ag-Gag Laws Suppressing Whistleblowers Experience Defeat As Iowa Expands Law To Target Video Recording

August 24, 2021
0
Image adapted from "Shadows" by kdigga on Flickr

Statement On Receiving The Serena Shim Award For Uncompromised Integrity In Journalism

August 23, 2021
0

Protest Song Of The Week: ‘Who’ By Georgia English

August 18, 2021
0

The Afghanistan War And The Dissenters We Should’ve Listened To

August 17, 2021
0