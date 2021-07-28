Originally published at Ongoing History of Protest Music

This hard-hitting collaboration between two politically minded hip-hop artists was released on July 24 to coincide with the Medicare For All marches that took place on that day across 50 cities.

The tune powerfully highlights the failures of US healthcare and the need for reform.

It’s CEOs and politicians poors are coming for
Cause more than 30 million of us still are uninsured
Half a million of us lose it all to pay the bills.
Each and every year
This is how Big Pharma kills
Plus the 30 thousand dead from no insurance

The song is not the first collaboration between AWKWORD and Jesse Jett. They previously
joined forces for the abolition anthem “Ten Demands.”

All proceeds from “Why We March” aid in funding a documentary on the healthcare crisis in
America by filmmaker Kenny Ballentine.

Listen/watch AWKWORD and Jesse Jett’s song, “Why We March”:

CJ Baker

CJ Baker

CJ Baker is a lifelong music fan and published writer. He recently started a website chronicling the historical developments of protest music: ongoinghistoryofprotestsongs.com, and can be found on Twitter @tunesofprotest

