John Fogerty, the legendary former frontman of Creedence Clearwater Revival is no stranger to composing socially conscious tunes. Songs such as “Fortunate Son” and “Who’ll Stop the Rain” are timeless anthems that were written in response to the Vietnam War and President Richard Nixon’s administration.

Concerning “Fortunate Son,” Fogerty issued a cease-and-desist order to Donald Trump for playing the tune at his rallies in the fall. It is understandable why this would upset him. Donald Trump personifies what that song protested.

At 75 years old, he wrote another song to comment on the current political
climate. The gospel-tinged “Weeping in the Promised Land” is his first new tune in eight years.

The genesis of the song began 25 years ago when he wrote down the phrase “Weeping in the Promised Land” in his song-writing journal.

A few years ago, he wrote a tune with that title, but never recorded it
because he was unhappy with the result. But the pandemic and the Black protests in response to the murder of George Floyd provided him with the impetus to revisit the phrase.

The lyrics touch upon several current issues such as the government’s failed response to the pandemic (“He dances on their bones/Pharaoh shoutin’ down the medicine man”).

Fogerty also references the murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd:

Pharaoh’s army knockin’ on the door
Weepin’ in the Promised Land
Shoot you in your bed just like they done before
Weepin’ in the Promised Land
Out in the street, on your neck with a knee
All the people are cryin’ your last words,
‘I can’t breathe’
And a white judge say
There been no crime here today

In these painful times, we need the healing power of music to help us get through. Fogerty is here to play some piano and help us along.

CJ Baker

CJ Baker

CJ Baker is a lifelong music fan and published writer. He recently started a website chronicling the historical developments of protest music: ongoinghistoryofprotestsongs.com, and can be found on Twitter @tunesofprotest

