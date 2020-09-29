Live Event 10/3: Julian Assange’s Extradition Trial And The War On Journalism

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s legal team called their last witness in the extradition trial, which has unfolded over the past four weeks at the Old Bailey Courthouse in London. The defense and prosecution will file closing submissions to the magistrate court, and a decision on extradition is expected in January 2021.

Throughout the extradition trial, independent media have led the way in defying a blackout by corporate media institutions around the world. They have worked to focus on the substance of testimony from witnesses instead of trivial moments that establishment reporters have turned into sensational clickbait headlines that distract from what is at stake for global press freedom.

On October 3, journalists from independent or alternative media, who were credentialed by the court, will come together to highlight crucial developments during the extradition trial. They will outline some of the most effective testimony and also discuss some of the obstacles, which Assange’s legal team face in convincing a judge to reject the United States government’s extradition request.

Panel Mohamed Elmaazi, Sputnik Tareq Haddad, London-based independent reporter Mary Kostakidis, Sydney-based journalist Taylor Hudak, acTVism Munich Joe Lauria, Consortium News Richard Medhurst, independent journalist