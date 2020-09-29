WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s legal team called their last witness in the extradition trial, which has unfolded over the past four weeks at the Old Bailey Courthouse in London. The defense and prosecution will file closing submissions to the magistrate court, and a decision on extradition is expected in January 2021.

Throughout the extradition trial, independent media have led the way in defying a blackout by corporate media institutions around the world. They have worked to focus on the substance of testimony from witnesses instead of trivial moments that establishment reporters have turned into sensational clickbait headlines that distract from what is at stake for global press freedom.

On October 3, journalists from independent or alternative media, who were credentialed by the court, will come together to highlight crucial developments during the extradition trial. They will outline some of the most effective testimony and also discuss some of the obstacles, which Assange’s legal team face in convincing a judge to reject the United States government’s extradition request.

Watch on Shadowproof’s YouTube Channel
on October 3 at 8 am EST

https://www.youtube.com/c/shadowproofcom

Panel

Mohamed Elmaazi, Sputnik

Tareq Haddad, London-based independent reporter

Mary Kostakidis, Sydney-based journalist

Taylor Hudak, acTVism Munich

Joe Lauria, Consortium News

Richard Medhurst, independent journalist

Moderated By

Kevin Gosztola, Shadowproof

Juan Passarelli, filmmaker

