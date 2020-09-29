Beyond Prisons Podcast: Challenging E-Carceration Feat. James Kilgore

Kim Wilson and Brian Sonenstein sit down with James Kilgore, a formerly incarcerated activist, researcher, and author based in Urbana, Illinois. Our conversation addressed a number of issues relating to e-carceration. We pushed back against the idea that electronic monitoring is better than prison and discussed the ways that e-carceration deprives people of liberty. We also talk about e-carceration and COVID-19, the ways that technology is being used by ICE and in pre-trial and post-prison, and the ways that geofencing impacts communities.

James Kilgore is the director of the Challenging E-Carceration project of Media Justice’s #NoDigitalPrisons campaign. He is also the co-director of the First Followers Reentry Program and the author of five books, including Understanding Mass Incarceration: A People’s Guide to the Key Civil Rights Struggle of Our Time (The New Press, 2015).

Find more of James’ work on his website ChallengingECarceration.org

Follow him on Twitter @waazn1

Episode Resources & Notes

“Electronic Monitoring Is Not The Answer: Critical Reflections on False Solutions” by James Kilgore

“The End of the Ankle ‘Bracelet?’” by James Kilgore

Chicago Community Bond Fund

National Council for Incarcerated & Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls

Other Books by James:

Sister Mercy’s Revenge (CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform, 2016)

Prudence Couldn’t Swim (Switchblade) (PM Press, 2012)

Freedom Never Rests (Jacana Media, 2012)

We Are All Zimbabweans Now (Ohio University Press, 2011)

Credits

Created and hosted by Kim Wilson and Brian Sonenstein

Edited by Ellis Maxwell

Website & volunteers managed by Victoria Nam

Theme music by Jared Ware

