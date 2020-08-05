Beyond Prisons: Dylan Rodríguez, Part II: Police Accountability Is Casualty Management

This is the second part of Beyond Prisons’ two-part conversation with Dr. Dylan Rodríguez. If you haven’t already, listen to part one.

In this episode, Dylan shares a few thoughts about high profile reformers like Van Jones and the dangers of the non-profit industrial complex (NPIC). We also talk about “The Problems with Community Control of the Police and Proposals for Alternatives,” a document that Dylan co-authored with Beth Richie, Mariame Kaba, Rachel Herzing, and others.

We discuss the problem with the notion of “police accountability” and why Dylan believes that it is more accurately described as casualty management. We spend some time talking about the ways that celebrities either help or hinder conversations about policing, and why we should not conflate celebrity with leadership. We close with a discussion about the politics of accessibility.

Episode Resources & Notes

Follow Dylan Rodríguez on Twitter: @dylanrodriguez

“The Problems with Community Control of the Police and Proposals for Alternatives” by Beth Richie, Dylan Rodríguez, Mariame Kaba, Melissa Burch, Rachel Herzing and Shana Agid

Black Awakening in Capitalist America by Robert L. Allen (Doubleday, 1969)

Books by Dylan Rodríguez:

Pre-order his next book, White Reconstruction: Domestic Warfare and the Logic of Racial Genocide, and White Reconstruction II (Fordham University Press)

Critical Ethnic Studies: A Reader (Duke University Press, 2016)

Forced Passages: Imprisoned Radical Intellectuals and the U.S. Prison Regime (University of Minnesota Press, 2006)

Suspended Apocalypse: White Supremacy, Genocide, and the Filipino Condition (University of Minnesota Press, 2009)

Credits

Created and hosted by Kim Wilson and Brian Sonenstein

Edited by Ellis Maxwell

Website & volunteers managed by Victoria Nam

Theme music by Jared Ware

