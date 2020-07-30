Professor, author, and abolitionist scholar Dr. Dylan Rodríguez joins Kim Wilson and Brian Sonenstein on an episode of the Beyond Prisons podcast. 

This is the first part of a two part conversation. In Part 1, Dr. Rodríguez explains his belief that abolition is our obligation, touching on the development of anti-Black algorithms used to keep people in prison, what it means to be vulnerable in the context of doing this work and how vulnerability is the starting point for an abolitionist practice, and the profound impact that Robert Allen’s book Black Awakening in Capitalist America had on shaping Dylan’s own thinking. 

We also talk about how academia declares institutional solidarity with white supremacy, and how some academics are the planners and architects of domestic war. Dr. Rodríguez reminds us that terror is not a thing that you can fix with training and he shares some of the conditions he places on conversations about prison reform. 

Dylan Rodríguez is President of the American Studies Association (2020-2021). He served as the faculty-elected Chair of the UC Riverside Academic Senate (2016-2020) and a Professor at the University of California, Riverside. He spent the first sixteen years of his career in the Department of Ethnic Studies (serving as Chair from 2009-2016) and joined the Department of Media and Cultural Studies in 2017.

Dylan’s thinking, writing, teaching, and scholarly activist labors address the complexity and normalized proliferation of historical regimes and logics of anti-Black and racial-colonial violence in everyday state, cultural, and social formations.  His work raises the question of how insurgent communities of people inhabit oppressive regimes and logics in ways that enable the collective genius of rebellion, survival, abolition, and radical futurity. What forms of shared creativity emerge from conditions of duress, and how do these insurgencies envision—and practice—transformations of power and community?  

In addition to co-editing the field-shaping anthology Critical Ethnic Studies: A Reader (Duke University Press, 2016), Dylan is the author of two books: Forced Passages: Imprisoned Radical Intellectuals and the U.S. Prison Regime (University of Minnesota Press, 2006) and Suspended Apocalypse: White Supremacy, Genocide, and the Filipino Condition (University of Minnesota Press, 2009). His next book, White Reconstruction: Domestic Warfare and the Logic of Racial Genocide, is forthcoming from Fordham University Press in Fall 2020 and will be followed in 2021 by White Reconstruction II

Follow Dylan on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dylanrodriguez

Support Beyond Prisons

Support our show and join us on Patreon. Check out our other donation options as well.

Please listen, subscribe, and rate/review our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and on Google Play

Visit our website at beyond-prisons.com

Join our mailing list for updates on new episodes, events, and more

Send tips, comments, and questions to beyondprisonspodcast@gmail.com

Kim Wilson is available for speaking engagements and to facilitate workshops. Please contact beyondprisonspodcast@gmail.com for more information

Twitter: @Beyond_Prison

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beyondprisonspodcast/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beyondprisons/

Tags:
Beyond Prisons

Beyond Prisons

Beyond Prisons is a podcast on incarceration and prison abolition that elevates people directly impacted by the system. Hosted by Kim Wilson and Brian Sonenstein.

Brought to you by our readers

Shadowproof is a financially independent news organization. All of our funding comes from small donations made by readers like you.

We use your donations to hire freelance writers and cover our operating costs. Monthly membership subscriptions give us the stability we need to make plans while ensuring our organization does not depend on grants or major funders. If you like what you read, support our writers with a donation today.

Donate

You Might Also Like

"Captive." Artwork by Todd Hyung-Rae Tarselli.

Even Brief Exposure To Solitary Confinement May Increase Risk Of Death After Prison

February 13, 2020
0
When Prison Reform Means Prison Expansion (Image: Jared Rodriguez / Truthout)

All 50 States Report Prison Understaffing

February 12, 2020
0
Reverend Kenneth Glasgow at the FICPFM conference in September 2016. Photo by Victoria Nam / Shadowproof

A Pastor Charged With Murder He Did Not Commit: Alabama Targets Reverend Glasgow In Political Prosecution

July 12, 2018
0
Akeem Browder, founder of Shut Down Rikers Island, speaks in front of a mural for his brother, Kalief Browder. Screenshot from YouTube user Peter Eliscu: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QndE6jOSU9g

Beyond Prisons – Episode 5: Shut Down Rikers Island Feat. Akeem Browder

May 11, 2017
0