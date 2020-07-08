Kim Wilson and Brian Sonenstein are joined by historian and abolitionist David Stein for an episode of the Beyond Prisons podcast.

David penned an excellent article in 2017 with Dan Berger and Mariame Kaba entitled, “What Abolitionists Do.” He reflects on this article in this moment of greater awareness of abolition and shares his thoughts and experiences from spending time in abolitionist spaces.

David Stein is a UC President’s Postdoctoral Fellow in the Department of African American Studies at UCLA. His book manuscript, Fearing Inflation, Inflating Fears: The Civil Rights Struggle for Full Employment and the Rise of the Carceral State, 1929-1986, is forthcoming from University of North Carolina Press. It describes the political economy of unemployment and efforts to win a federal governmental job guarantee, and how this struggle impacted the ascent of mass incarceration. His research focuses on the interconnection between social movements, public policy, and political economy in post-1865 U.S. history.

He has been a member of Critical Resistance since 2006, though his comments in this interview are not on behalf of the organization.

Episode Resources

“What Abolitionists Do” by Dan Berger, Mariame Kaba, and David Stein

David Stein’s website: https://davidpstein.wordpress.com/

Follow David on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DavidpStein

Support Beyond Prisons

Support our show and join us on Patreon. Check out our other donation options as well.

Please listen, subscribe, and rate/review our podcast on iTunesSpotify, and on Google Play

Visit our website at beyond-prisons.com

Join our mailing list for updates on new episodes, events, and more

Send tips, comments, and questions to beyondprisonspodcast@gmail.com

Kim Wilson is available for speaking engagements and to facilitate workshops. Please contact beyondprisonspodcast@gmail.com for more information

Twitter: @Beyond_Prison

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beyondprisonspodcast/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beyondprisons/

Tags:
Beyond Prisons

Beyond Prisons

Beyond Prisons is a podcast on incarceration and prison abolition that elevates people directly impacted by the system. Hosted by Kim Wilson and Brian Sonenstein.

Brought to you by our readers

Shadowproof is a financially independent news organization. All of our funding comes from small donations made by readers like you.

We use your donations to hire freelance writers and cover our operating costs. Monthly membership subscriptions give us the stability we need to make plans while ensuring our organization does not depend on grants or major funders. If you like what you read, support our writers with a donation today.

Donate

You Might Also Like

Prioritizing Children’s Wellness Over Cops: The Movement To End Policing In Schools

July 1, 2020
0

When US Backed A Mass Murder Program In Indonesia: Interview With Vincent Bevins On ‘The Jakarta Method’

July 1, 2020
0
"Abolish the police" graffitied on boards outside Moon Palace Books at 3032 Minnehaha Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo: Tony Webster on Flickr).

OPEN CALL: Freelance Journalism On Prison And Police Abolition

June 18, 2020
0

Democrats Push Reforms That Will Not Fundamentally Change Policing

June 10, 2020
0