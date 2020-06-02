Beyond Prisons: Evolving Political Consciousness feat. Anthony Williams

Beyond Prisons hosts Brian Sonenstein and Kim Wilson sit down with Anthony Williams to talk about co-founding the hashtag “#MasculinitySoFragile,” leveraging social capital online, how their political consciousness evolved over time, and overcoming isolation through reading.

We recorded this episode in early March just as the pandemic was gaining steam. The subsequent weeks have forced us all to contend with a new reality that intensifies our vulnerability and underscores the need for organizing and collective liberation.

Anthony talks about cultivating joy as we live with trauma, and tells us why we should all read “Pleasure Activism” by Adrianne Maree Brown.

Anthony James Williams is a Black queer non-binary writer, sociology PhD student, and facilitator. Online, they’re responsible for co-creating and popularizing the hashtags #MasculinitySoFragile and #BlackWomenDidThat. Offline, their prior Black student organizing led the University of California system to divest $25 million from private prisons in 2016.

Find them on Twitter @anthoknees or antjwilliams.com.

Episode Resources

The painful & personal process of Black Consciousness

Sandra Bland: Beware the day they change their mind!

The Year in Creating Black Joy

social justice work is exhausting: ableism, racism, and joy

Credits

Created and hosted by Kim Wilson and Brian Sonenstein

Edited by Ellis Maxwell

Website & volunteers managed by Victoria Nam

Theme music by Jared Ware

