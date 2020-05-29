Billie Winner-Davis, the mother of NSA whistleblower Reality Winner, admits she did not believe it. Her daughter told her the Justice Department, or Bureau of Prisons, would claim she never filed for compassionate release at Federal Medical Center Carswell.

Winner also suggested they would “mysteriously lose the form,” and as it turns out, that is essentially the bureaucratic game they are playing with her life as the coronavirus remains a risk in prisons throughout the United States.

On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola breaks down the Justice Department’s effort to thwart Winner’s appeal for release from prison.

Later in the show, Gosztola discusses a report [PDF] from Florida Public Environmental Employees for Responsibility (PEER) on a major Orlando wastewater treatment facility that they say  is “responsible for nearly 200 sewage overflows spewing 3.4 million gallons into both local surface waters and wetlands” as well ascity streets.”

The pollution is fueling algal blooms that are devastating to water ecosystems, and authorities with the ability to enforce regulations are doing nothing about this massive contamination.

This week’s stories:

Justice Department Attempts To Bureaucratically Thwart Reality Winner’s Appeal

Armed with whistleblower tips, U.S. SEC cracks down on coronavirus misconduct

Orlando’s Chronic Sewage Breakdowns Fester

Julian Assange Update: Next Hearing To Focus On COVID-19 Risks In Belmarsh Prison

***

SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE LIKE ON FACEBOOK FOLLOW ON TWITTER

Send tips and feedback to editor@shadowproof.com

This show is brought to you by Shadowproof.com, a 100% reader-funded press organization. If you enjoy our work, you can support us with a donation or by subscribing for $5/month or more: https://shadowproof.com/donate

Tags:
Shadowproof

Shadowproof

Shadowproof is a press organization driven to expose systemic abuses of power in business and government while at the same time developing a model for independent journalism that supports a diverse range of young freelance writers and contributors. It is intrinsically committed to elevating voices from marginalized communities, as well as dissenting perspectives which deserve greater attention.

Brought to you by our readers

Shadowproof is a financially independent news organization. All of our funding comes from small donations made by readers like you.

We use your donations to hire freelance writers and cover our operating costs. Monthly membership subscriptions give us the stability we need to make plans while ensuring our organization does not depend on grants or major funders. If you like what you read, support our writers with a donation today.

Donate

You Might Also Like

US Government Attempts To Bureaucratically Thwart NSA Whistleblower Reality Winner’s Appeal For Compassionate Release

May 26, 2020
0
"Shadows" by kdigga on Flickr

Dissenter Weekly: Key Regulatory Agency For Workers Has Massive Backlog Of Whistleblower Complaints

May 22, 2020
0

Dissenter Weekly: Federal Whistleblowers Try To Save Americans From Corrupt COVID-19 Response

May 16, 2020
0
NSA Whistleblower Reality Winner. Photo via StandWithReality.org.

NSA Whistleblower Reality Winner Files Appeal For Compassionate Release During COVID-19 Pandemic

May 14, 2020
0