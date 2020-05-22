On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola highlights how the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has received around two dozen complaints a day during the coronavirus pandemic. The agency has over 1,000 complaints in their backlog.
Later in the show, Gosztola covers a report from ProPublica on a whistleblower complaint that points to evidence that Wall Street banks are engaged in systemic fraud (again).
Gosztola also discuss a story at The Grayzone on right-wing billionaire Sheldon Adelson’s role in the U.S.-backed espionage operation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
This week’s stories:
Intercept Contributor Who Worked On Reality Winner’s Leaked Report Now Works For NYPD
Court files expose role of Sheldon Adelson’s security team in US spy operation against Julian Assange
