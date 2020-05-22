On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola highlights how the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has received around two dozen complaints a day during the coronavirus pandemic. The agency has over 1,000 complaints in their backlog.

Later in the show, Gosztola covers a report from ProPublica on a whistleblower complaint that points to evidence that Wall Street banks are engaged in systemic fraud (again).

Gosztola also discuss a story at The Grayzone on right-wing billionaire Sheldon Adelson’s role in the U.S.-backed espionage operation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

This week’s stories:

OSHA Receiving About Two Dozen Whistleblower Complaints A Day During COVID-19

Whistleblower: Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank Engaged In Systematic Fraud

Apple Siri Whistleblower Pushes EU For More Reforms On Voice Recording Tech

Intercept Contributor Who Worked On Reality Winner’s Leaked Report Now Works For NYPD

Court files expose role of Sheldon Adelson’s security team in US spy operation against Julian Assange

