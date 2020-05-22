Dissenter Weekly: Key Regulatory Agency For Workers Has Massive Backlog Of Whistleblower Complaints

On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola highlights how the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has received around two dozen complaints a day during the coronavirus pandemic. The agency has over 1,000 complaints in their backlog.

Later in the show, Gosztola covers a report from ProPublica on a whistleblower complaint that points to evidence that Wall Street banks are engaged in systemic fraud (again).

Gosztola also discuss a story at The Grayzone on right-wing billionaire Sheldon Adelson’s role in the U.S.-backed espionage operation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

This week’s stories:

Intercept Contributor Who Worked On Reality Winner’s Leaked Report Now Works For NYPD



Court files expose role of Sheldon Adelson’s security team in US spy operation against Julian Assange

Send tips and feedback to editor@shadowproof.com

